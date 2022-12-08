Royal Family WASN'T Approached For Comment On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries -- Despite The Show's Claim!

Welp, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries is out, and just like expected, it’s already stirring up lots of drama!

On Thursday, the first three episodes of a six-part docuseries titled Harry & Meghan out on Netflix aired for fans across the world. And it began with several title cards explaining the timeline of the interviews, stating:

“This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen person archive.”

It also made sure to point out that “all interviews were completed by August 2022,” which is one month before Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Even more worthwhile — and the point of contention right now — is the fact the series declared:

“Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within the series.”

While it’s not a surprise the royal family may have wanted nothing to do with the television show, it might be the first falsehood in the whole series! According to several sources, no one from the royal family was asked to comment on any of the claims made within the explosive documentary.

An insider speaking to People on Thursday insisted no members of the family, Buckingham Palace (which represents King Charles III and Queen Camilla), or Kensington Palace (which represents Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton) were consulted. Uh, then why pretend they were??

Over on Page Six, another insider argued the royals were not asked to comment on the series, but they also insisted that there would have been no comment anyway on “any aspect” of the show, which has been the center of frustration for the British folks ever since it was announced.

But this may not be the full story. While plenty of insiders are sticking up for the royals, a different source close to the filmmakers, including director Liz Garbus, clapped back at the accusations, telling the outlet:

“I know that the filmmakers asked for comment.”

Hmm…

We wouldn’t be surprised if the messages just didn’t reach anyone important if they were so set on not saying anything anyway. And it would be shocking for Harry and Meghan to lie about something so small so early into their series, knowing people are paying extra close attention to details right now. But if there’s one thing this debate proves, it’s that the battle between the Sussexes and the rest of the family has begun! It’s going to be a very messy he said, she said kind of argument from here on out! Reactions, Perezious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

