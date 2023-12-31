Mariah Carey Is Showing Bryan Tanaka What He’s Missing After Their Split! LOOK!

Mariah Carey may be going through a break up, but she’s looking fab while doing it!

Days after news broke that the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer and her boyfriend of seven years Bryan Tanaka broke up, she’s showing him what he’s missing out on! On Saturday, the 54-year-old did a bit of retail therapy while on a holiday trip in Aspen, Colorado. In pics obtained by Page Six, Mimi stunned in a cream cable-knit dress, black platform boots, stylish shades, earmuffs, and she let her curly tresses flow in a half updo! See (below):

Single Mariah Carey shuts down Gucci store in Aspen following Bryan Tanaka split https://t.co/vXBN5tV5VU pic.twitter.com/0krQa6CPUP — Page Six (@PageSix) December 31, 2023

GORGEOUS!

The outlet reported that after she entered a Gucci store, employees quickly locked the doors behind her to give her a bit of privacy from the swarm of fans outside. It’s not clear if she bought anything, but she sure looked happy while browsing!

Early last week, the news org reported that she and Bryan split, spilling that “he wants to have a family” of his own, and that “that’s not where [Mariah] is at.” The day after Christmas, the backup dancer confirmed the news on Instagram. He shared that it was an “amicable decision,” but one that was made with “mixed emotions.” Read his full statement (below):

We’re glad to see the mom of two looking as glamorous as ever — even amid less-than-ideal times!

[Images via Bryan Tanaka/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]