Mariah Carey Reacts To Britney Spears' Description Of Her In The Woman In Me!

Oh, yeah. Mariah Carey heard about what Britney Spears said about her in The Woman In Me!

In case you haven’t picked up a copy of the Pop Princess’ memoir, she gave a huge compliment to the Touch My Body singer! While recalling her first time meeting the Elusive Chanteuse back in the early 2000s, Brit Brit described her as “otherworldly” because of her early use of ring lights:

“I knocked on Mariah Carey’s dressing room door. She opened it and out poured the most beautiful, otherworldly light. You know how we all have ring lights now? Well, more than twenty years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights.”

The Oops… I Did It Again crooner also dished about how the Songbird Supreme set up their first ever photo together:

“I asked if we could take a photo together and tried to take one where we were standing, and she said, ‘No! Come stand here, darling. This is my light. This is my side. I want you to stand here so I can get my good side, girl’ … I did everything Mariah Carey told me to do. Of course she was completely right about everything — the photo looked incredible.”

Such an adorable memory! And Mariah seems to feel the same way!

On Thursday, the We Belong Together hitmaker went on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she was asked if she’d heard about this passage in the book, to which she responded:

“I heard something about it … I love [Britney].

When host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned the ring light story and asked if it was true, the 54-year-old confirmed:

“Of course I had a ring light. By the way, I wasn’t like ‘I love a ring light.’ By the way, I like a ring light when you cover the bottom edge of the ring light, because for me I don’t like under lighting. It’s very specific.”

She also sent some love to the 41-year-old:

“By the way, that was super sweet what Britney said about me.”

Aww!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

We love to see icons supporting icons!

