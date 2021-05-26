Marilyn Manson Arrest Warrant Issued -- But Not For What You Think??

New Hampshire police are trying to track down Marilyn Manson over a particularly icky incident… just not the kind you might expect after the past couple months.

On Tuesday, the Gilford Police Department revealed they have an “active arrest warrant” for the shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, over an alleged assault that reportedly went down at a concert. But it wasn’t the kind of assault he’s previously been accused of — and sued over. This one seems to be a case of a particularly violent loogie.

The accuser in this case is a videographer who was shooting live concert footage for the big screens during a show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in August 2019. According to TMZ, a video shows Manson sticking his face right in the camera lens, and unleashing a huge wad of spit, living up to his shock rocker persona.

Related: Manson’s Assistant Claims He Regularly ‘Offered’ Her Up For Sexual Assault!

However, the videographer, who was in the pit area at the time and was hired by the venue, is alleging some of the 52-year-old’s saliva got on them, which is why they went to police. Although the department told the outlet the alleged victim suffered “no injuries,” Manson was charged because the spitting constitutes “unprivileged physical contact.”

Police say the musician, his agent, and his legal team have been privy to the warrant for some time, yet claim that “no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”

But Manson’s camp begs to differ. The Ohio native’s team tells TMZ they’ve been in contact with the fuzz ever since the warrant was issued back in October 2019. Moreover, his lawyer Howard King called the allegations “ludicrous” on Tuesday night, saying in a statement to the New York Times:

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera.”

Can’t argue with that… The statement continues:

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply. This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

One of the concertgoers felt differently, however. A witness recently told People that Manson had no regard for the cameraperson when he allegedly spat at her during the performance, claiming:

“He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. He noticed this and kept purposely spitting on her camera.”

She? That’s right, this was apparently Manson purposely torturing a woman again. So not that different from the other allegations after all. The witness continued:

“I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.”

As you likely know, Manson is also dealing with separate legal issues in El Lay — including a lawsuit from Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who accused him of physically, sexually, psychologically, and emotionally abusing her in multiple instances — but he hasn’t yet been charged with any crimes in California.

What do U think will come of this case, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Instar/WENN]