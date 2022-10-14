Mark Wahlberg Says He Moved His Family Out Of California To Give His Kids A 'Better Life'

Mark Wahlberg and his funky bunch have left California!

The 51-year-old and his family put Hollywood in their rear view mirror — for a good reason, he says. On a new episode of The Talk this week, the Transformers alum revealed to host Sheryl Underwood:

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

Wait, pump the brakes… Did he just say he only made “a couple” movies while living in Cali? His 78-film acting resume says otherwise! Sir, we need to know your definition of “a couple” IMMEDIATELY, LOLz!

The only thing we can figure, apart from wild understatement, is that he means filmed within California. Obviously movies film all over the world — but the studios are mostly based in El Lay, hence everyone living here. Not to mention the art scene. And the music scene. And the food scene. And the beaches. And the mountains. Etc. Etc.

Unfortunately, Mark isn’t on board with all that anymore! He continued:

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Sounds like they all have some impressive goals set for themselves! The Departed actor shares 19-year-old Ella Rae, 16-year-old Michael, 14-year-old Brendan, and 12-year-old Grace with 44-year-old wife Rhea Durham. He added:

“So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids and there’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

The family listed their 30,500 square foot El Lay mansion, which has a whopping 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, in addition to a golf course, skate park, AND grotto, for $87.5 million back in April. He originally purchased the six-acre lot back in 2009, however, it sounds like he wants to bring a bit of Hollywood with him to the silver state, noting:

“Every free moment I have I’m at home. You know, I moved to Nevada where after this gubernatorial election, hopefully go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here, and make this Hollywood 2.0.”

He also shared his desire to build a “shoe factory,” as well as “a factory for Municipal,” which is the star’s very own clothing line. See more (below):

While Mark may be done with the LA lifestyle, it definitely seems like he has no intention of slowing down business-wise anytime soon! We’ll just have to wait and see if he can turn his Nevada dreams into a reality… and something tells us he will!

Our big question is… if Vegas becomes “Hollywood 2.0” will he then need to leave again?? Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

