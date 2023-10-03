Kim Kardashian Stuns In Barely-There Gucci Bra For New Photoshoot! OMG!

Kim Kardashian is letting it ALL hang out… almost!

The KUWTK alum popped up on Instagram on Monday with a sexy set of four new photos in which she barely covered up her ample assets!

This time around, it was a stunning crystal Gucci bralette which was juuquuuuust barely hiding away her sexy curves. Kim stared into the camera with a sultry look in her eyes and rocked a tasteful, smart unbuttoned Gucci jacket around her shoulders to complete the look just perfectly.

It’s hard to believe the 42-year-old is, well, 42 when you see these snaps! Her body is banging, her abs are on point, and the dazzling, sparkly bra shows off some of her best physical features while leaving us wanting SO much more! Appropriately, she even captioned the pic like this (below):

“It’s all Gucci”

Yeah it is, Kim! Yeah it is!!

Ch-ch-check out the snaps for yourself (below):

Amazing!!

Some fans were decidedly less impressed, tho. Referencing the massive fight Kim and big sis Kourtney Kardashian had on the season premiere episode of The Kardashians last week on Hulu, they wrote in the comments (below):

“So kourtney was right…she has to make everything about her…” “She can’t let her siblings have any spotlight” “Team kourtney over here.” “Cmon Kim let Kendal have her moment” “proving kourt right” “kourtney you where right!!!!!”

Well damn! Some people are always gonna hate, we suppose.

Anyways, what do U think of the pics, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]