Gay Adult Model's Home Completely Burned Down -- Was It Homophobia? Or Satan??

This is absolutely horrible!!

The Poughkeepsie home of Matthew Camp, a popular LGBTQ+ figure and adult performer based in New York, was torched to the ground last week in what seems to be a blatant hate crime.

In the early morning hours on January 14, a masked arsonist carried two containers of gasoline onto the porch of the house. The hidden figure then poured the gasoline all over, lit it, and promptly ran away.

Related: Man Arrested After Secretly Living In Chicago Airport For 3 MONTHS!

We know all this because it was captured on his security camera.

At the time of the attack, the content creator, who’s now safe — thank goodness, was asleep inside the home along with his roommate Six Carter. After being awoken by the blaze, the pair were able to quickly escape uninjured.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Getting Go: The Doc Project star opened up about the heartbreaking crime and near-death experience committed at his home. In the post, he began:

“An arsonist poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime. I was asleep inside. I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone. Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.”

He continued, expressing:

“Right now I’m just living day to day trying to piece together what’s left. If you are able to help there’s a link in my bio. Thank you for the love and support and continued fight to keep our queer families safe.”

Our hearts are broken for him…

Just… so disgusting and terrible. It makes you want to scream WTF, and it makes you wonder why a person would ever do this to someone else. Just… seriously wtf.

Along with the message, the Daddy Couture co-owner shared photos of the two-story home on fire, the arsonist in action, and the aftermath once the flames were out.

In an odd turn of events, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal, the house was actually well-known and nicknamed by locals as the “Halloween House.” Before the s*x-worker advocate purchased the home back in October, the home was owned by a high-ranking member of the Church of Satan, Joe “Netherworld” Mendillo. (Whelp, that’s definitely an inneresting fact.)

Many nearby members of the Church of Satan actually believe the space was targeted for its unconventional history. Some members even swore vengeance. Member Isis Vermouth told the Journal:

“Whoever did this is going to be hexed by all of us. Now there’s going to be hell to pay.”

However, the 36-year-old actor believes this was a hate crime due to his sexuality and work in the porn industry. In an emailed interview with Out magazine, he said:

“It feels hate-driven because of how visible I was in the community. It’s a small town where I felt comfortable being honest about my job as an OnlyFans creator and my work on the show Slag Wars — two things I am very proud of because all I want is to empower and destigmatize s*x work.”

A couple of hours later on Monday, Matthew took to his Instagram Stories to express his gratitude for everyone’s kind words and aid.

“To everyone reaching out, sending love, or even donating: I have never felt so blessed. I lost everything but feel like the luckiest guy on earth. I’m sorry if I miss a message or comment but know I’m going try to respond as best I can. I love you.”

As of right now, a GoFundMe has been set up to help him recover from this devastating act of hate. Our hearts go out to Matthew during this difficult time. We hope you take as much time as you need to recuperate and process everything.

[Image via Matthew Camp/Instagram]