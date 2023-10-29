Matthew Perry’s ‘Devastating’ Death Has Left The Friends Cast ‘Reeling’

The Friends cast are mourning their “brother” Matthew Perry’s tragic death.

A day after the fan favorite actor, who memorably played Chandler Bing in the hit comedy series, suddenly passed away, his co-stars are left in complete shock. An insider spoke to Page Six on Sunday, sharing that the cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, are preparing to release a joint statement in honor of their fallen friend, but for now, are struggling to come to grips with the harsh reality of his death.

The insider shared:

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother. It’s just devastating.”

We can only imagine… We mean, the show aired for 10 years from 1994 to 2004 — and they’ve all remained friends for nearly another 20 years since that! However, Matthew remained particularly close with Jen, as he told Diane Sawyer in October of 2022 that she was the one who “reached out the most” — and even confronted him about his past struggles with addiction.

They all, of course, were a pretty tight-knit group, though. The source added:

“The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked him after him fiercely.”

How completely devastating. Our hearts are with them all right now.

