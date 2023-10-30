This Was Matthew Perry's Final Public Sighting Before Shocking Death

Matthew Perry seemed in good spirits during his last public sighting before his sudden death.

Just six days before shockingly passing away on Saturday, the 54-year-old Friends alum was photographed grabbing dinner with an unnamed pal in Los Angeles, per photos obtained by Page Six. The pair looked relaxed outside of The Apple Pan, a popular hamburger spot in the city. The Fools Rush In star wore a light green t-shirt, black pants, sneakers, and sunglasses while holding a drink. Take a look (below), with more pics HERE:

Such a normal outing before something so, so tragic…

As we covered over the weekend, the beloved actor was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi on Saturday morning after it appeared he drowned. Per TMZ reports, he had been playing pickleball for about two hours, and when he returned home, he sent his assistant on some errands. When the assistant came back, they found him in the jacuzzi and called 911 about the possible cardiac arrest. No foul play is suspected and drugs were not found at the scene, per reports. An investigation is ongoing.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they mourn his devastating loss.

R.I.P.

