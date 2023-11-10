Travis Barker Gets DRAGGED For Playing The Drums In Kourtney Kardashian's Delivery Room!

Someone probably should have told Travis Barker this wasn’t the best idea!

In case you missed it, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child with the Blink-182 drummer last week, a baby boy named Rocky Barker. The couple has not shared pictures of their little guy yet. However, Travis did share some insight into their son’s birth with fans — and he’s getting roasted for it online!

Why? The 47-year-old musician posted a video to TikTok on Thursday in which he was “practicing” on a drum pad to the beat of his unborn child’s heart — seemingly in the delivery room with Kourtney. Yeah, we’re not kidding. Travis brought a practice snare drum into the hospital to play along while his wife was preparing to give birth! Check it out (below):

Now the video isn’t getting the reaction that Travis may have anticipated. While some may think this was a sweet moment, there were a ton of people in the comments who thought otherwise! Plenty of fans were not vibing with the dad’s actions at all. In fact, one person called his delivery room stunt “the greatest ick of all time.” Ouch! See some of the other reactions (below):

“That would’ve driven me up the wall. Kourtney has the patience of a saint.” “That wouldn’t be annoying at all” “Some celebrities are so f**king weird…” “You know where those sticks would end up…” “Kourtneys a better woman than I am, that drumstick would be snapped” “Yh Kourtney is good! Bc ain’t no way in hell I’m listening to that while I’m trying to push a human out!”

Oof!

We bet this sound ends up in a song soon — no matter how annoyed fans were with him! What are YOUR thoughts on this matter, Perezcious readers? Does Travis playing the drums in the delivery room give you the ick? Or is it part of his musical genius charm? Let us know!

[Image via Travis Barker/TikTok, Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, WENN]