Matthew Perry’s Parents Arrive At His LA Home After Shocking Death

Matthew Perry’s parents have arrived at his home following his tragic death.

Early on Monday morning, TMZ obtained pics of the late Friends’ star’s parents arriving at the Los Angeles home in which he sadly spent his final moments. His father, John Bennett Perry, was joined by his mother, Suzanne Morrison and his stepfather, Dateline’s Keith Morrison, all looking stunned and grief-stricken as ever as they approached the front door of the home. See (below):

Matthew Perry Parents Arrive at House Where 'Friends' Star Drowned and Died | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/pZPYej9KSl — TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2023

We can’t even begin to imagine the sort of pain and utter shock they’re all in right now. Truly an unimaginable tragedy. John had just posed for an Instagram pic with Matthew earlier this month…

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, it looks like a white tent has been erected next to the jacuzzi where Matthew sadly passed, and a coroner’s vehicle was also spotted at the late actor’s home.

As we reported on Saturday, the Fools Rush In star was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi after first responders responded to a call of a cardiac arrest. By the time they arrived, it was unfortunately too late, as it appeared that he had died of drowning. Sources told TMZ there were no drugs found at the scene, and that foul play is not suspected.

Our heads are still spinning from this. We’re sending so much love and strength to his parents right now. R.I.P. Matthew.

