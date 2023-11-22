Kristen Stewart CRASHED Robert Pattinson's Birthday Party This Year! And It Went Like...

Robert Pattinson‘s birthday turned into a mini Twilight reunion!

On Monday’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed that former co-stars and exes Robert and Kristen Stewart are still super close despite their past — even close enough to crash a party! Recalling their unexpected gathering in May, Catherine spilled the tea:

“Strangely enough, I went to Rob’s birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him. We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my god!’ We all hugged each other — like, this is so crazy and cool.”

So sweet!

Apparently, the Charlie’s Angels star “rang the bell at the gate” of the birthday boy’s pad to check to make sure it was “cool” for her to come inside. Classy! Calling the vampire heartthrob a “lovely person,” the Miss Bala director noted that “of course” the 37-year-old let her come in. While it’s unclear if the Spencer lead knew there was a bash going on when she showed up at Rob’s home, she was 100% surprised to see her old colleague there, Catherine added:

“When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?’ I go, ‘I kinda crashed it with Toni.’ And she goes, ‘Well, I crashed it too.’”

Hah! Love that Kristen and Rob still get along even after their messy breakup! So rare these days!

As Perezcious readers know, the film stars dated from 2009 to 2013, but things got complicated a year before their breakup when the 33-year-old was caught kissing the Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. A People source at the time insisted it wasn’t “an affair” but a “bad choice,” and even the Batman star was able to overlook it. After a brief breakup, they rekindled their romance. Too bad it was pretty short-lived, though. They split in May 2013. But now they are still good friends who have both moved on, Kristen with fiancée Dylan Meyer and the actor with Suki Waterhouse, with whom he’s expecting his first child.

So, the only thing we really need to see now is those birthday party pics! We could always use some more of the Twilight cast in our life, right?? Maybe Catherine will leak those next. She’s sure been spilling lots of other tea. LOLz! Hear her full podcast appearance (below):

