Well, That Was Fast! Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny ARE Back Together!

Just when you thought it was all over… they pulled themselves back in! According to a new report, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are once again back together after having broken up a few short weeks ago. Surprise!!

Per the US Sun, the duo is officially an item once more after reuniting on a New Year’s trip. That is according to a source who spoke to the outlet under the condition of anonymity for a brand-new report that was published late on Monday. And judging by this insider’s comments, it sounds like the supermodel and the star recording artist are giving it a full go once again!

Per the source connected to the famous couple, the New Year’s trip proved to be a reunion worth building out further. After welcoming in 2024 with a group of friends in the Caribbean, the KUWTK alum and the Puerto Rican performer decided to hop back on the relationship ride:

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been reconnection [sic] again. They are very different people and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance, but they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split. They were with friends in the Caribbean over New Year and since getting back they’ve been dating again.”

The insider continued:

“Although they haven’t been pictured, they’ve snuck into events together, been to dinner in Brentwood, and hung out in private now they are back in LA. They’ve been keeping it on the down low, but he’s even been at her house in Beverly Glen Estates and driving her car around.”

And the insider even made it sound as though Bad Bunny — born Benito Martínez Ocasio — was the main driving force here, pushing hard to get his girl back after their split weeks ago:

“He’s keen to win her back, and although they’re taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again.”

Whoa!

Like we said, that New Year’s trip to a vacay spot near Barbados must have done the trick. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were there along with a few other pals. And it sounds like the island vibes got this on-again, off-again couple back in the mood to be on… again!

What say U about this apparent reconciliation, Perezcious readers?! There has been no outright, official confirmation yet from either star’s camp — for what it’s worth. But this insider sounds REALLY adamant that things are all the way back to good for the duo! Thoughts??

