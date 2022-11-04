How Keanu Reeves Felt About Matthew Perry's Hurtful Memoir Comments!

What we’ve all been waiting for: Keanu Reeves‘ reaction to the surprising digs against him in Matthew Perry’s memoir!

On Friday, a source told US Weekly the John Wick actor was not expecting to be put on blast several times within the Friends alum’s new book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which hit shelves on Tuesday. While the 58-year-old Constantine actor has yet to address the controversy himself, a source revealed:

“Keanu thought the comments came out of left field. It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.”

Hmm. When you’re ready, you won’t have to dodge bullets from sitcom stars, we guess.

In multiple sections of the page-turner, Matthew complained that the Matrix star was spared while other talented Hollywood legends had faced tragic deaths. First, he discussed the heartbreaking overdose of their mutual friend and co-star River Phoenix in 1993, writing:

“River [Phoenix] was a beautiful man inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Dang… He followed up later in the book while reflecting on the death of Chris Farley, who passed away in December 1997, adding:

“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out [about Farley’s death].”

In the same section, he called back:

“Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Ouch.

Very harsh to keep bringing Keanu up like that, especially without explaining why he was being called out in the first place! Because of these repeated jabs, it seemed like there must have been a major (previously unknown) beef between the two stars. Why else would he say such a hurtful thing, right?? Wrong…

As backlash surfaced online from fans and celebrities, the Fools Rush In lead released an apologetic statement to People. But it only made the situation more confusing because he claimed there was NO bad blood between him and the actor at all. What? Then why drag him into the mud?? The 53-year-old shared last week:

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Seriously? Just a random name?? To jokingly wish death upon? Still seems like maybe there’s more to the story he’s just not willing to reveal, but at least Keanu doesn’t sound too upset! It helps that pretty much all of the internet was on his side. Just saying! Thoughts? Would you have handled this as calmly as Keanu?

