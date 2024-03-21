Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly 'Living Separately' -- And She's Looking!

Megan Fox may be playing coy about where she and Machine Gun Kelly stand… but not everyone is shy!

During her Call Her Daddy interview, Megan confirmed they’d called off their engagement — something fans concluded when she was no longer seen wearing her ring. You know, the one that was meant to cause her intense pain when she took it off? She took that thing off. Pretty telling. But when it came to revealing the exact status of her relationship with MGK, she hesitated, wording carefully:

“What I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on like the status of the relationship per se.”

She did say “there will always be a tether to him no matter what” because he’s her twin flame. So even if they break up she still gets to believe in that. But it really hinted that they’d broken up, right??

Well, now someone close to the couple says they aren’t quite broken up. But they are separated! The insider told Us Weekly they’re “living separately” at the moment. Megan is living in Malibu, leaving Colson to hold down the fort in the home they once shared in Encino. For those not in SoCal, we’re talking about like a 45 minute drive. the source says:

“They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together”

The insider explained the relationship has continued to be particularly “rocky” of late, even after the couples counseling they got in the aftermath of… whatever the thing was. She strongly implied he cheated at the time but then decided she didn’t want that accusation out there.

The source adds the couple have “always” been “up and down” — like all perfect twin souls meant for one another, right? But recently it’s gotten worse and they’re “at a low moment right now.” However, he does note:

“It changes everyday.”

Well, sure, that’s the nature of volatile relationships, right? It gets worse. The major clue the couple are dunzo? Megan has asked friends “to set her up” with other guys!

So that’s where it’s at now. But even with the Jennifer’s Body star ready to dip her toe back into the dating pool, their inner circle aren’t convinced it’s over for good:

“Friends around them don’t see them completely ending the relationship as they truly change their minds every day.”

The source added:

“Megan has a hard time trusting MGK and knows it’s her own insecurities.”

Um… sorry, is it though? Is it her own insecurities if he did cheat on her? Or is that just the natural instincts we’re all blessed with, and this twin flame thing keeps telling her she should get over it?

A second source says they’re unlikely to end up happily ever after since they “can’t stop fighting with each other.” But that doesn’t mean it’ll end quickly. They’re still “together, but not all the way,” says the insider, an endless drama that “could be drawn out for years.” Again, we’re talking about a “toxic” pairing here, and part of that means they won’t stop hurting one another:

“Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship, their love literally makes them sick.”

Yeesh. Sounds like a mess. Do YOU think they’ll end up together? Or not??

