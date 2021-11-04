AMAZING News! The Wanted’s Tom Parker Reveals Brain Tumor Thought To Be Terminal Is Now ‘Under Control’!

Tom Parker has an amazing health update for everyone!

The 33-year-old The Wanted singer announced in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday that his brain tumor is finally “under control” and “stable” more than a year after being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma. Alongside an image of himself with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two children, he wrote:

“I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE. Such a mix of emotions. We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months.”

Parker also hopped on Twitter to further thank his fans for all the support over the last couple of months, saying:

“It won’t be long until we announce NED(no evidence of disease). Trust Me when I say, we are knocking this out the park in the next couple of months. Thank you to all of you for you’re constant support and well wishes. It means so much to us all as a family.”

As you may recall, the Bolton native revealed his diagnosis with the aggressive brain tumor back in October 2020, sharing that doctors at the time told him it was “terminal.” However, he updated fans in January that there was a “significant reduction” in the tumor’s size, all thanks to his chemotherapy and radiotherapy. He said at the time:

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!”

On Thursday morning, he actually dropped a moving post on the ‘gram that featured a side-by-side before-and-after picture from his treatments (below):

During this difficult time, Parker has had some positive things come his way. The Wanted — who broke up in 2014 — got back together after his condition reconnected them. Speaking with E! News, he said it reminded them how much they enjoyed being in a group, with Max George also expressing:

“Obviously we were all there to jump to his support, and then we kind of started talking to each other as a group after that.”

Parker then added that the band has given him something to stop him from worrying about the cancer:

“It’s quite nice going to work, because I get to take my mind off it and just have fun.”

Sending a ton of positive vibes to Tom as he continues to kick this brain tumors ass!

[Image via Tom Parker/Instagram]