Megan Fox Wore A Corset & Underwear To Super Bowl Afterparty -- Look!

Megan Fox knows how to turn heads.

The Transformers star dressed to impress at the Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas on Sunday night! She’s definitely no stranger to revealing ‘fits, so her look for the evening wasn’t anything out of the norm for her… but still completely stunning!

She let her twins breathe in a lacy Poster Girl plunging cropped corset top adorned with a bedazzled neck buckle that was certainly unforgettable! The 37-year-old matched the look with barely-there hot shorts that featured a zipper right down the front.

Hawt!

As far as footwear, she sported thigh-high black and red cowgirl boots and covered up with a leather jacket while letting her pink tresses freely flow down in a steamy wet ‘do. See (below):

Machine Gun Kelly is a lucky man! If he can keep it together anyway… Maybe Megan felt she needed to really impress since last year didn’t go as well for them!

The star-studded party went down at the XS Nightclub in the Wynn resort, where Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen singing and dancing the night away!

Reactions to the look, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Glamour Magazine UK/YouTube]