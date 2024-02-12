Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively During Her Big Super Bowl Night!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively just can’t miss an opportunity to tease each other — and we are totally here for it!

On Instagram Sunday, the 47-year-old actor was excited to announce the premiere of the long-awaited trailer to Deadpool 3, but he couldn’t resist trolling his missus just a little bit! Taking to his grid, he posted a photo of himself standing in front of a TV set above a fireplace that was streaming the new trailer. But he wrote in the caption:

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?”

LOLz!!

Of course, anyone watching the Super Bowl couldn’t miss her! Blake was having an awesome girls night out with bestie Taylor Swift, as well as Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, and more, as they were supporting the musician’s beau Travis Kelce! Ryan’s comments were flooded with fans posting gifs of the group of ladies cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs to victory, as well as plenty of hilarious responses playing along:

“She was last seen mouthing “are you f**king kidding me” on national television” “She’s TSwift’s wife tonight, bud” “Your wife is at the Usher’s concert where Taylor’s boyfriend is playing football” “She’s at superbowl turn on your tv” “Nope, haven’t seen her at all?”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Too funny! Ryan and Blake are always ready to reclaim their crown as relationship goals! Sorry, Tayvis! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

