Megan Fox By Machine Gun Kelly’s Side For 34th Birthday Party Despite Relationship Problems -- See The Pics! 

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated another trip around the sun in style… and with a special guest!

The rapper threw himself a birthday party at his home on Monday in honor of turning 34 this year. As you can expect, the guest list was star-studded! Everyone from Post Malone, Amber Rose, Tiffany Haddish, Evan Ross, and Mod Sun came to the birthday bash. Even Megan Fox attended! We’re not kidding. Despite their relationship problems, she showed up to the event! The proof?

Wednesday evening, Machine Gun Kelly posted several pictures from the party on Instagram, including one of him sitting on the ground and the actress crouching down next to him with a bunch of candles around them. The pair were all smiles in the snapshot. Swipe to the fifth slide to ch-ch-check it out:

Wow. Fans most likely didn’t expect to see the Jennifer’s Body star by his side at the event, as she confirmed a month ago that they called off their engagement. While they’ve taken time apart — and are even “living separately” now — they seem no closer to fixing their relationship. In fact, it sounds more and more like their relationship is over. A source told Us Weekly this week:

“Megan is reevaluating everything in her life. It was getting toxic between them and they were fighting a lot.”

But the biggest sign the twin flames’ flame burned out? The insider said Megan “wants her freedom” and told the Bloody Valentine singer “she wants space” — something he’s giving her now. Well, except for her going to the birthday party. Despite calling a time out on their romance, she may have wanted to still show up and support him on the special day. Megan did say on Call Her Daddy that “there will always be a tether to him no matter what” happens with their relationship in the long run.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, MEGA/WENN]