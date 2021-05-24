Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Were Sexy As Hell At The Billboard Music Awards! LOOK!

Say what you will about ’em, these two make a HOT couple!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly SHOWED OUT at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, giving off major high-fashion vibes mixed with a bad-ass attitude. And we were absolutely loving it!

The 35-year-old Transformers star in particular was stunning on the red carpet in a daring, cutout Mugler dress, and thankfully for us, she didn’t hesitate to show off her eye-popping look on Instagram. Ch-ch-check out Megan’s SIZZLING attire alongside her blond beau’s rock star vibes — and a broom in the background, for good measure — in their award show outfit pic (below):

So crazy, especially with MGK’s black-painted tongue to top it all off! But for these two, it really works! And can we talk about Megan’s body?! Goodness gracious, woman!!!

The hotter-than-ever pair clearly had fun at the BBMAs last night, as further evidenced by MGK’s social media activity. Megan was quiet on IG throughout the night, but her 31-year-old partner clearly had some fun while taking in two awards, including one for Top Rock Artist.

As you can see in these video screenshots (below), Pete Davidson‘s pal was all smiles while yelling “Let’s f**king go, dude” and showing off his awards alongside his bombshell better half all throughout the night:

Loving it!

Clearly the Bloody Valentine singer was pumped AF about coming away a winner! And if that meant celebrating with Megan in what appeared to be a public bathroom in those video screenshots, hey, whatever! LOLz!

He didn’t disappoint in his acceptance speech earlier in the night, either. As we were all hoping for, the musician gave Megan a shout-out on stage, calling her his “twin soul.” Awww!

He also inspired those in the crowd to keep doing what they love, saying:

“I released my first mix tape 15 years ago, and this is the first big stage I’ve ever been invited to accepted an award on. So, I want to say something to the dreamers out there who are going to be tested by reality the way I was. Suspend logic and invite magic. If five years, 10 years, 12 years would have been too long waiting for this moment, then I wouldn’t be having this moment. So, just show the universe it can’t take your dream from you.”

Wow!

Inspirational!

Awards aside, though, the couple was the talk of Twitter pretty much all night long, too! Here are just a few of the reactions fans had upon seeing the rocker-chic couple walk the red carpet and steal the show (below):

“now who’s doin it like machine gun kelly & megan fox” “Megan fox is just wow” “megan fox is doing what addison rae THOUGHT she was doing at the mtv awards” “megan fox is really still one of the baddest in the game. i mean the face. the body.” “I just want what MGK and Megan fox have” “confused if i want to be mgk to be with megan fox or if i want to be megan fox to be with mgk”

Taking over Twitter!

