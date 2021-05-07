Megan Fox Has A KILLER Britney Spears Impression! Watch!

We weren’t expecting this!

Megan Fox just nailed an incredible Britney Spears impression while impersonating the pop star on Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show!

Recalling those days before COVID when she was flying at least once a week for work, the Jennifer’s Body star admitted she liked to jam to Britney’s music on long plane rides after she realized the vocalist helped keep her calm during her fear of crashing. Megan explained:

“What I did and what I do recommend to people if you hit turbulence and you’re like, ‘I don’t like how this feels,’ I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn’t gonna die to, which, for me that was Britney Spears, like the archives from when I was young.”

Why it worked so well, Machine Gun Kelly’s girlfriend continued:

“That’s not the soundtrack to my death. So, that always made me feel better. You’re not gonna meet God on a like, ‘Oh baby, baby,’ and then you’re dead and you know all the mysteries of the universe in that moment. So for me, that was really helpful.”

LOLz!! Clearly all that time jamming to Brit paid off because just LISTEN to Megan belt some Oops!… I Did It Again (below)! The singing starts at 4:20!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube & Britney Spears/Instagram]