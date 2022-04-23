Megan Fox Wishes 'Love Of My Life' Machine Gun Kelly A Happy Birthday In Sweet Tribute!

Megan Fox had a sweet message for her twin flame Machine Gun Kelly!

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday night to celebrate the rapper’s 32nd birthday with a heartfelt tribute. Alongside a picture of MGK giving her a piggyback ride, she wrote:

“Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time’ and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you. The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…You are by far the most unique human I have ever met.”

Megan went on to reveal the special gift she would love to give to the Bloody Valentine singer, expressing:

“And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday – I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see. You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love Happy Birthday love of my life”

So sweet!

Of course, that wasn’t the only thing she did for his special day. According to Dailymail.com, the couple went out for a b-day dinner at Catch LA last night. MGK also posted a picture of him and Megan sitting beneath a massive balloon arch, writing in the caption:

“Grateful for the birthday love. Thank you all so much for rockin with me and my music.”

Well, all of this birthday love is certainly a different tune from when fans were speculating whether or not there was trouble in paradise! As you may recall, the lovebirds had been getting ready to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards earlier this month. But when MGK stood behind the Jennifer’s Body star and wrapped his arms around her, she avoided the PDA moment and walked away, glaring at him. Oof!

Of course, this most likely was one of those off days for Meg and MGK, but the expression on her face certainly had everyone questioning if she was over it! Thankfully, it looks like everything is okay between them, and things are still going strong – at least, based on this birthday post.

