It turns out Megan Fox was always Machine Gun Kelly’s teenage dream!

In a new interview with GQ, MGK, aka Colson Baker, confessed he was a total Transformers nerd back in the day — which led him immediately to become a Megan Fox stan!

The 31-year-old musician was so into the transforming robots he actually got a tattoo on his arm as a teenager — the Decepticons logo bc he was a bad boy kind of nerd. LOLz! But that’s not all!

He even hung up a 2008 GQ poster of Megan, who starred in the 2007 film adaptation and its first sequel, on his bedroom wall — years before the two met. He told the publication after asking to confirm if the picture was from that shoot:

“That’s some full-circle s**t.”

For real! But what’s even crazier is that MGK basically believes he manifested their entire relationship! In the profile, one classmate recalled a time when the Houston native said he would one day marry Megan. Wow, that twin flame connection thing is making a ton of sense right now… Of course, thousands of teen boys probably declared they’d marry Megan Fox one day… Maybe he just believed it harder??

What we want to know now is, considering his prophecy and all, if there will be a wedding soon. We mean, it’s in the air — their friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly just got engaged. And it’s not like they haven’t reportedly talked about it in the past! Once they walk down the aisle, maybe then we’ll believe in his magic Secret powers.

Actually, looking back on some of his other teenage fantasies, MGK went on to recognize how a lot of them have been coming true at the moment. He told to the publication after winning Top Rock Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May:

“You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [this weekend], which was to go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award.”

But what was the icing on the cake that night? The fact that he and Megan had created such a buzz online. He explained:

“It has nothing to do with the award. I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, ‘Despite the fact that BTS was there, The Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us].’ That overzealous, overconfident 15-year-old must have known that it was attainable, even though everyone else was like, ‘You’re out of your white-boy-rapping mind.’”

That is a pretty outstanding feat since we all know the BTS Army are the best hype-people in the business! But what else can we expect from the internet’s favorite pop-punk duo, especially when they were giving us a ton of black-tongued PDA that night. ICYMI, you can ch-ch-check out their fire outfits from the event (below):

Love it! And while some people hate on their relationship, MGK claimed he doesn’t really care about those opinions, saying:

“It seems like right when someone gets happy all the — I call them the miserables — all of the miserables come out and they want you to join their club because they don’t like happy.”

Who gives a crap about trolls when you’re living out your dream, right?! Reactions to Machine Gun Kelly’s confession to having a Megan Fox poster AND a Transformers tattoo long before they met? Let us know in the comments (below)!

