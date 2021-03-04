Here's Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Is 'Coming At Such A Difficult Time' For The Royal Family

As we continue to get closer to Sunday, the controversy around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just keeps getting hotter!

Of course, the embattled couple’s new tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air that night on CBS. And as we’ve been reporting, the accusations and allegations have really ramped up around them in the last few days!

But what if there’s another way for the royals to wriggle out of this one?! Royal expert Katie Nicholl is echoing some of that same energy in her analysis of the entire situation this week. Speaking to ET about Queen Elizabeth II‘s family, Nicholl noted how among other things, Prince Philip‘s ongoing health concerns are shaping up to make Sunday night’s Oprah special a very tough time across the pond.

She explained:

“Clearly this interview comes at a very difficult time for the royal family. They [the royal family] are much more concerned with the more serious matter which is the health of the Duke of Edinburgh who is seriously ill in hospital. Some royal commentators and experts believe that this interview should be rescheduled and aired at a less sensitive time for the royal family. The timing really couldn’t be any worse for the royal family. This interview is coming at such a difficult time. I think that if he was to take a turn for the worst then possibly there is an argument for rescheduling [Harry and Meghan’s interview] and moving it to perhaps a more appropriate time.”

Hmmm…

While we’re very sad regarding what’s happening with Prince Philip’s health, we can’t imagine Oprah and the CBS team delaying their stateside interview over his hospitalization.

Meanwhile, like all the rest of us, Nicholl is eagerly anticipating what the full interview will look like when it does air. She noted:

“I think we’re going to hear much more from Meghan in the interview about losing her voice and how she felt she lost her voice when she was a member of the royal family. Don’t forget she was forced to close her Instagram account. Certainly, there was no shortage of people wanting an interview [with her], but out of the palace it was a clear no.”

Yeah, like, sure, but something tells us Meghan’s issues with the royal family are far more serious than just losing her Instagram account…

Just like we reported earlier, Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, talked to some unnamed friends of theirs about the sit-down. In addition to one acknowledging the couple knew things would get “ugly” before the interview aired, another pal noted how the bullying claims in The Times were “a pre-emotive strike.”

A different friend shared with Omid for Harper’s Bazaar:

“They have had everything and the kitchen sink thrown at them this week, but ultimately nothing will stop them from sharing their truth.”

What do y’all make of all this royal drama, Perezcious readers?? Are U looking forward to Sunday night’s interview? Do U think they should postpone it on account of Prince Philip’s health, or nah?!

Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)…

