Prince Philip To Remain At Hospital 'Into Next Week'

It looks like Prince Philip will likely remain at the hospital for some more “observation and rest” after checking himself in on Tuesday.

On Friday, a royal source revealed to People that the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh would continue to stay at the King Edward VII Hospital “into next week,” saying:

“Following consultation with his doctor [Prince Philip] is likely to remain in [the] hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week. As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits.”

Glad to hear he is still doing well at least!

The update comes after the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted into the medical facility on Tuesday evening and reportedly just followed his doctor’s recommendation as a “precautionary measure” since he was “feeling unwell” at the time. The Duke’s admission to the hospital wasn’t an emergency, and he had walked in unaided. A royal source insisted, per People, that it also wasn’t due to COVID-19. The Queen, who received the coronavirus vaccine in January with her hubby, continues to lodge at Windsor Castle, where the couple has stayed throughout the global pandemic.

In the last couple of years, the royal has been taken to the hospital several times. The soon-to-be 100-year-old had been hospitalized in December 2019 for “observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” Us Weekly reported. At the time, a royal source noted that the visit was also “a precautionary measure” advised by his doctor and was released four days later on Christmas Eve.

The Brit also got involved in a car accident in January 2019, forcing him to give up his license. YIKES! And previously, he skipped Easter Sunday services in 2018 right before the announcement that he had hip replacement surgery.

Philip has been married to Queen Elizabeth since 1947 — making them the longest-married couple in the history of the royal family. What a feat if we do say so ourselves! They share four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, while also having eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Back in 2017, the royal retired from his duties after putting in many decades of work. Since then, the royalty’s public appearances have been rare, but he recently came out of hiding to hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to Duchess Camilla (wife of his son Charles) in July 2020.

Get well soon, Philip!!

