Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Former Employee's Harassment Lawsuit With FIERY Denial!

Don’t come for Megan Thee Stallion!

On Tuesday, as we reported, a videographer and cameraman who formerly worked for her named Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit in El Lay alleging sexual harassment, fat-shaming, bullying, and general workplace harassment in addition to wage theft issues. And now, just hours after the suit was first filed and knowledge of it spread to the public, Megan is fighting back!

Related: Nicki Minaj Drags Kylie Jenner Into Megan Feud With Brand New Accusation!

On Tuesday evening, the rapper’s lawyer Alex Spiro spoke to Page Six about the lawsuit. Specifically, he straight-up slammed the sexual harassment claims made in the new filing by pointing out that no report was ever filed with any law enforcement body about the supposed problem:

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her.”

Then, he concluded:

“We will deal with this in court.”

Wow! It ain’t “see you in court,” but it’s pretty damn close!

As you’ll recall, Garcia’s suit accuses the Savage rapper of, among other things, having sex with another woman right in front of him while he was stuck with them in a car after a night out on the town in Ibiza, Spain. That’s the most salacious claim made in the suit, and one which Garcia later reflected on to NBC News in an accompanying interview:

“I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

Other claims made by Garcia and his lawyer Ron Zambrano in their suit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court include threats made by Megan that he “don’t ever discuss what you saw” in the car that night. She also allegedly bullied Garcia and fat shamed him during his employment. And, the cameraman claims that she abruptly altered and cut his pay after the Ibiza trip in a bid to push him out. Garcia ended up getting canned by Megan’s management company Roc Nation in June of last year, which he claims was “in direct retaliation for his complaints about the ongoing illegal behavior and failure to pay him properly.”

Now, his suit names Megan, her company Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., her touring outfit Hot Girl Touring, LLC, and Roc Nation. It is seeking six figures’ worth of damages over the alleged harassment, along with labor code and wage theft violations.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]