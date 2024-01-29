Nicki Minaj Drags Kylie Jenner Into Megan Thee Stallion Feud With New Accusation!

Nicki Minaj is calling out Megan Thee Stallion — and she brought Kylie Jenner into it, too??

It was an eventful weekend for fans of the rap stars… Megan dropped a new track on Friday titled Hiss, which took aim at Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty and his rape allegations. She spits on the track:

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law”

HA! Damn. For those who don’t know, Megan’s Law refers to the requirement for sex offenders to appear on public registries… Kenneth was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 for assaulting a then-16-year-old, and then was arrested AGAIN in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender!

Nicki didn’t take the diss lightly and went on a spiraling series of social media tangents resulting in her own diss track, Big Foot — which even her own fans had lukewarm reactions to.

Related: Kylie Shares Sweet Moment With Jordyn Woods At Paris Fashion Week

The FTCU rapper took aim at Megan through the disastrous 2020 night in which she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. She rapped:

“Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score / Bad bitch she like six foot / I call her, ‘Big Foot’ / The bitch fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot’”

Oof…

That shooting happened after the pair left Kylie’s house party — and Nicki seemed intent on roping in the Kardashians star into the fray. Elsewhere in the song, she claims the shooting happened after Kylie kicked Megan out! She raps:

“Kylie kicked you out and made you stumble to the car”

Wait, WHAT??

Listen (below):

In response to the lyrics, a fan on X (Twitter) posted, “Nooooo, you spilled Nicki … This s**t really happened too” … And Nicki responded!

She explained the lyrics weren’t hyperbole at all, writing:

“Chiiiii it wasn’t even security that had to kick that sloppy funky butt drunk out the house. Like KYLIE HERSELF KICKED HER OUT!!!!!! LIKE??!!?!!! like can u imagine Kylie Jenner saying oh sorry drunky get somebody else to drive the boat. You’re fkng wasted”

Whoa!

Chiiiii it wasn’t even security that had to kick that sloppy funky butt drunk out the house. Like KYLIE HERSELF KICKED HER OUT!!!!!! LIKE??!!?!!! ???????????????????????????????????????? like can u imagine Kylie Jenner saying oh sorry drunky get somebody else to drive the boat. You’re fkng wasted ???? https://t.co/XmipQEwRl9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024

It’s never ben clear exactly what happened that night, but Nicki seems dead set on making Megan seem like the bad guy… even implying she was so drunk she brought the shooting on herself? Kinda sounds like it. She could just be lashing out, though — the whole song is full of low blows.

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Apple Music, Megan Thee Stallion, & WSJ Style/YouTube]