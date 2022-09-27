Meghan King & A Bachelorette Fan Fave Are Dating?!? All The Deets!

Meghan King just went red carpet official with her new boyfriend — and you won’t believe how fast this relationship is moving!

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Orange County star attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas to promote her podcast Intimate Knowledge, but she wasn’t there alone! She had a very handsome plus one by her side. None other than…

The Bachelorette star Mike Johnson! And they’re actually a thing!

Speaking to ET on the red carpet, Meghan revealed the pair had just recorded an episode of her podcast (which is already out now) — and sparks were flying! Meghan shared:

“I mean, we’re — I’m having a blast. And I’m so happy to be here to promote my podcast — brand new podcast. It just launched.”

Turns out they had a lot to talk about since they’d gone on a first date right before! Meghan continued:

“Mike was on the podcast with me today. And we spoke about our first date, which was last night, and so, I don’t know.”

Wow! They’re moving super fast!

When asked how the date went, the very new couple pointed out that they were at the event together, proving things were going well. Mike teased:

“We’re here together again.”

To clarify, the Real Housewife chimed in:

“We’re on our second date.”

Turns out the reality TV star asked her team to set her up with someone when she knew she’d be heading to Sin City for the festival. They couldn’t have found a better match, she explained:

“We were set up by my team with my podcasts. I said, ‘If I’m going to this festival, I need a hot date. And who should I go with?’ Listen to this, I’ve been asking them to set me up with somebody for two years, and it takes a festival for them? But hey, I got a good one.”

Cute!! Johnson sweetly added:

“I mean hey, we’re here now, that’s all that matters.”

What made Meg fall so hard? Obviously, the TV personality’s good looks for one, but also his endearing personality. She dished:

“Besides the obvious. Mike is so kind and genuine. And he’s just an easy person to talk to you. We connected very quickly, easily.”

Mike, who was on season 15 of the ABC dating show before getting eliminated by Hannah Brown, is already reaping the benefits from his new fling! He expressed:

“She’s getting me out of my shell. I feel more comfortable when I’m around her. So, I love that it’s helped me out a lot. I think she’s gonna teach me some things, so, I like that too.”

You can check out their intense chemistry in another convo with Extra (below)!

The way he looks at her! OMG! Mike’s also been dubbed Meghan’s “fave” over on her Instagram. Look!

Love it!

We have to admit, though, it’s shocking to see them speak so openly about their relationship considering it’s SO new! They must really like each other if they’re already going public! Or… is she just trying to send someone a message??

We couldn’t help but notice while Meghan and Mike were all over each other in Vegas, her ex-husband Jim Edmonds was busy getting married! On Sunday, Jim officially tied the knot with Kortnie O’Connor in Lake Como, Italy.

The former baseball player split from the Bravolebrity in 2019, and it’s been a very rocky relationship ever since as they co-parent their three children, Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4. While Meghan’s had her fair share of romances since the divorce (including a short-lived marriage), Jim locked his sights on Kortine pretty quickly, proposing in April 2021 after they began dating in January 2020. So, it was definitely an exciting weekend for him!

The couple kept their ceremony small with only 32 guests who watched them say “I do” just before sunset at the Giardino del Mosaico villa. Speaking to People on Monday about the magical moment, Kortine gushed:

“This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives. It was more than I could have ever imagined.”

Jim, who has now been married four times, added:

“The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie. For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness.”

The bride wore a stunning off-the-shoulder floral lace gown with a cutout around the midriff while the athlete kept things classy in a tuxedo. After tying the knot, they went for a short boat ride while their guests enjoyed a cocktail hour. They celebrated into the night with dinner in the Colonne Room. Guests were also treated to a boat cruise the day before the wedding. Check out some pics (below)!

Gorgeous!!

Many congrats to the happy couple! And here’s to seeing how Meghan and Mike’s romance heats up! Thoughts on the surprising new pair? Do you think they will last or was this just a weekend of fun? Sound OFF (below)!

