Meghan King Shades Ex Cuffe Biden Owens With Quote About ‘Maturity’

Meghan King has some new goals in the romance department. After she and husband Cuffe Biden Owens called it quits just two months into their marriage, we don’t doubt it!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum opened up about finding love again, making it perfectly clear what she’s looking for in someone this time around. She shared a quote from Yung Pueblo to Instagram Stories which read:

“There is no shortage of people that you will find physically beautiful, but finding someone who matches the maturity you are looking for, the dedication to grow, the humor that brings you comfort, and someone who just feels right in your arms and life is incredibly unique.”

Anyone else also picking up on some possible shade with this quote???

Related: Meghan King Wants To ‘Mom The S**t’ Out Of 2022 After Cuffe Biden Owens Split!

But Meghan then added over the message that while this is the “vibe” for the new year, she also plans to focus on something more important than another life partner right now — and that is self-love. She wrote:

“Let’s raise our vibe in 2022, team. (I need to remember love can be found in unexpected places … including from within. I know my heart is incredibly right for me.)”

Hell yes!

It seems the former reality star is trying to stay optimistic as much as possible after confessing she was “shocked and saddened” by the end of her brief marriage to Joe Biden’s nephew last month. While she hasn’t revealed what led to their split, a source spilled to Us Weekly that the pair had some issues that “ultimately put a strain on the marriage”:

“They didn’t really get the chance to know each other. She was hoping for this fairy-tale life with him, but it was far from it.”

However, a close friend of Cuffe confessed that he just couldn’t keep up with Meghan’s career as an influencer:

“Cuffe is a very private person and I don’t think he fully understood the dynamics of marrying someone who is the complete opposite when it comes to being in the spotlight. Meghan is all about sharing her life on social media, something Cuffe was okay with at the beginning, but when reality set in he realized he couldn’t live his life that way.”

The insider continued:

“Cuffe didn’t want their relationship under the microscope 24/7. It’s just not him. He values his privacy too much, unlike Meghan who comes with her entourage of a million followers.”

He probably should have thought about this before they walked down the aisle together, huh?!

Cheers to you, Meghan! Hopefully, 2022 ends up being a better year than what happened last year.

[Image via Meghan King/Instagram]