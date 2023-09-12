Meghan Markle Is Just Like You... Or So She Wants You To Think??

Sometimes, Meghan Markle just wants a cheeseburger like the rest of us!

The 41-year-old spouse of Prince Harry was photographed on Sunday while going through the drive-thru window at an In-N-Out restaurant in southern California. In the photos, Meghan can be seen smiling into the window at the employees working inside as she waits for her food on which to chow down.

But here’s the thing: during the Sunday afternoon jaunt, the Duchess of Sussex was snapped from the inside of the restaurant by paparazzi cameras. And based on the pics, it looks like they could have even been taken from behind the counter where the food gets prepped?!?! Or close to it??

No, seriously, look at the photos for yourself HERE, and see even a few more snaps HERE. That’s a really curious angle to get a pic like that, right? Obviously, paparazzi cameras were clearly following Markle as she drove from El Lay to her family home in Montecito or wherever. But how do you explain the cameraperson going inside the restaurant — and getting behind the counter (or close to it) to snap the set?!

It really makes us wonder. Right?! Like, was this a staged shot or something?? In-N-Out obviously gave them permission to shoot and snap inside the store. We wouldn’t normally expect that with a business, tho! Just saying!

So we have to ask: was this one of those “I’m totally normal, I’m just like you” attempts at humanizing and making more relatable Prince Harry’s spouse?! After all, who doesn’t love In-N-Out?? Just wondering!!

Harry, FWIW, was in Germany at the time for the sixth annual edition of his Invictus Games. So, he couldn’t enjoy a double-double or anything else with his bride. Guess she was eating alone! Or with the little ones.

Anyways, what do U make of these curious pics, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]