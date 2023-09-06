Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Eyeing New Home In Malibu To Be Closer To Hollywood??

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on the hunt for a new home.

On Wednesday, an insider reported the famous couple spent some of their long Labor Day weekend touring a beautiful new property in sunny Malibu.

According to TMZ, the land is nearly six acres, but doesn’t yet have a house built on it. However, the foundation is apparently primed for a 10,000 square foot pad. DAMN! Now THAT’S a royal palace!

While it may still be a work in progress, there’s reportedly already a huge pool on site and guard house toward the front of the property, which sits above the Pacific Coast Highway overlooking Broad Beach. According to the insider, a major draw for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is how private it is.

The land as it is is apparently going for $8 million, but TMZ estimates the cost to finish building the home to be about another $10 mil… That’s not chump change!! Especially considering the fam’s failed recent ventures.

But it might just be worth it, as Meghan is seemingly gearing up for her return to Hollywood. Malibu is only about an hour away from the El Lay, while their current home in Montecito is much further. That matters in west coast traffic!!

