Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Blew Off Queen Elizabeth's Sweet 1st Birthday Celebration For Lilibet?!

Well, this was (allegedly) rude!

Queen Elizabeth II once tried to celebrate her great-granddaughter Princess Lilibet, but it totally backfired!

A former employee of the monarch, Paul Burrell, told the Mirror on Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood up the Queen’s offer to celebrate Lili’s first b-day with her last year. The former footman claimed:

“She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit.”

Aw! That’s so sad!

Related: Meghan & Harry Eyeing Home In Malibu To Be Closer To Hollywood??

Even worse, the family apparently didn’t even bid Elizabeth farewell after their quick trip to the UK:

“The next day, she asked if maybe they’d like to come up for tea again and was told they’ve gone. ‘What do you mean they’ve gone?’ she said. ‘They’ve gone back to America.’ ‘Oh no, they never said goodbye.’”

This left Her Majesty “confused,” he added:

“How could you offend our Queen? Well, I don’t understand anyone that could do that. Not her family. Why would you want to? She was devoid of jealousy, anger, envy. All those traits that we associate with other people, she didn’t have. She was just a very simple soul. I wish the world could have known her the way I knew her.”

Despite this apparent controversy, the Queen still wished her namesake a happy birthday on social media (alongside Prince William and Princess Catherine — marking the last time the royal family acknowledged the birthday amid the family feud).

…But WAIT!

Before you get too sad imagining Queen Elizabeth sitting beside an unlit birthday cake, it turns out this may be fake news!

A source told Page Six there is “no truth” to Paul’s claims, insisting the Sussex family “did see the Queen to celebrate Lili’s birthday.” It was actually the first time the duo met.

That said, she was never supposed to see her on her actual birthday! According to reports at the time, the Duke and Duchess — plus Lilibet and Prince Archie — joined the family for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, which included festivities that fell on the little girl’s b-day.

The Spare author and Suits alum spent the special day throwing a garden party at Frogmore Cottage for their family and friends. Elizabeth was set to attend the Epsom Derby in Surrey on the same day but she had to pull out due to health issues.

Sooo, the late Queen didn’t exactly have the time or energy to be hosting a birthday cake party, did she? Let’s not forget Harry’s always had a great relationship with his grandmother, too. We don’t think he would’ve left her hanging like that, would he?!

Just last week, King Charles III‘s youngest appeared at the WellChild Awards one day ahead of the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death. He paid tribute to her, sharing:

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

He also visited Windsor Castle, where she is buried, to pay his respects on the actual date of her death.

It must’ve been such an emotional day for him — and he did it all alone since he’s still estranged from his relatives.

But what do U think is true, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]