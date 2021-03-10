Meghan Markle's Friend Janina Gavankar Says The Royal Family Was 'Well Aware' Of Her Struggles Before Megxit!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have gone into specifics about all their claims against the Royal Family, but the truth IS out there.

In her bombshell conversation with Oprah, Meghan alluded to the fact that she had put a lot of her complaints in writing. When it came to her mental health, she even went to “The Firm’s” HR, so one would think that the issues had been documented. But Buckingham Palace tried to slyly duck responsibility by mentioning that “recollections may vary” on events that preceded (and caused!) Megxit.

But while the palace may not have kept a paper trail pertaining to these concerns, the actress’s friends sure did. Meg’s longtime friend Janina Gavankar said as much in an appearance on ITV’s This Morning. The 40-year-old recalled feeling “worried, terrified, sad” as she witnessed her friend’s mental health deteriorate from afar. She shared:

“After reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today, I thought two things. I’m so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience, but on the other side, I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it. And though their recollections may vary, ours don’t because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that.”

The Way Back star specified that while she didn’t speak for the couple, she did have their blessing to appear on the program. She revealed:

“I talk to them all of the time. We watched the special together, actually. … We’re all happy we are in a new era. You know, we get to tell the truth. Things are different now.”

Janina proved to be a savvy interviewee, and her repeated deflections to Meghan’s own words in the CBS tell-all clearly frustrated host Phillip Schofield, who accused her of being “unbelievably guarded and practically [saying] nothing.” The actress rebutted:

“I am very excited that this is really a new era. Things are different. They can tell the truth, we can tell the truth. We can finally say the things that they have [said]. We can finally validate them and say: ‘Everything they said is true.’ And it’s been a strange week, as you can imagine. We’re all being reached out to. Three different shows from ITV reached out to me. And I was surprised, you know, I’m not a purported royal expert. I am just a person who can gladly say the truth can finally come out.”

She went on to add:

“Meghan’s always been a very open person… but that all changed when she joined the family. We watched as a wall was built around her, she was very isolated. And even though that wasn’t her choice, she was being completely slaughtered for it. And I can personally say that made me very angry. I wanted to defend her. But we were told — she was told to tell us never to make a comment because the institution would protect them, and years later we see now that that was not the truth. But we’re in a new era.”

As for how her pals are doing now, she reflected:

“I think they are feeling free. It’s nice to see them feel free. And now they can get back to what they really were focused on, and really how they met and fell in love, and that was through humanitarian, environmental work. They have Archewell. They’ve been doing that kind of work way before they met each other, now they can do that together. It’s actually a really good time.”

Asked about the allegations of bullying against Archie’s mum, Janina reiterated her previous defense. She stated:

“I have known her for 17 years, and I have seen the way that she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say that she is not a bully. But, I can also say that I am personally glad that people are doing their due diligence, because I also know why someone had to leave, and it was for gross misconduct. And the truth will come out, there’s plenty of emails and texts about that.”

Very inneresting — it seems like she’s saying one of the staff members who had been supposedly “driven out” of the household by Meghan’s bullying may actually have been fired? And for “gross misconduct”??? We definitely want the tea on this situation!

Janina seems like a great friend, and definitely one that won’t overstep the expecting parents’ boundaries with the press. That being said, we’re dying to see some of these texts and emails. Will they come out as a result of the palace’s investigation? Or will Meghan have to release them herself to clear her name? Only time will tell…

Ch-ch-check out Janina’s full interview (below):

