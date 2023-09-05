Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hobnob With Kim Kardashian & Other Celebs At Beyoncé Concert!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting very friendly with some Hollywood royalty!

The Archetypes podcast host was spotted partying the night away at one of the hottest celeb spots in town on Monday night — AKA Beyoncé‘s 42nd birthday concert in Los Angeles! The couple also attended the Friday night show, where Harry was spotted looking a bit bored at times. Meg is clearly the main Bey Hive member! LOLz!

Photos captured by photographer Kevin Mazur showed the Duchess of Sussex laughing it up with Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland and Scandal star Kerry Washington in the VIP Champagne bar at SoFi Stadium on Labor Day! She let her long hair drape down her neck while wearing a black sleeveless shirt and silver bottoms. Per DailyMail.com, the Suits alum stayed close to her bestie Tyler Perry throughout the evening. We guess he was handling introductions?

Many other high-profile stars were also in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, and Adele! What a group!

Ch-ch-check out the sightings HERE! You can also get a glimpse of Meghan among the stars (below)!

It sure seems like Meg’s cozying up with the KarJenners! Just last week, her momma Doria Ragland crossed paths with Kim and Kris at Henry Winkler’s fifth annual This is About Humanity charity event. As Meghan prepares to return to social media and make a whole new media empire for herself, it’s only natural she’d befriend the Kardashians in the process! And for Kim, who has been flirting with the world of politics amid her law studies, Meghan still has that air of respectability despite the controversies. So it’s a match!

But she’s not the only one making new Hollywood besties! On Sunday night, Harry was at the LAFC match — where he seemed to strike up a bromance with Rob McElhenney and Will Ferrell. The Spare author also sat next to venture capitalist friend Adam Lilling, who is reportedly helping the Sussexes with their big rebrand after working with the likes of Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey. Hmm… Could we be looking at a Meghanaissance here?

They’re really broadening their friend group — and no matter how much controversy follows them thanks to their royal feud, it’s not scaring anyone away! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Beyonce/YouTube & MEGA/Avalon/WENN]