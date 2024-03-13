Photographer Shares Meghan Markle’s Original Pregnancy Announcement Photo Amid Allegations The Pic Was 'Doctored'!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s photographer pal Misan Harriman is clapping back at photoshop allegations!

As Princess Catherine takes heat for photoshopping her own family photo, DailyMail.com accused the professional photographer of heavily editing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy announcement photo from 2021 when they were expecting Princess Lilibet. The picture showed them lying in a grassy field looking admiringly at one another.

In DM’s latest report out on Tuesday night, the outlet claimed Misan manipulated the image! Plus, they claimed he admitted to it in a resurfaced interview from BBC’s Private Passions podcast in 2022, in which his conversation discussing popular technology photographers used for virtual shoots during the COVID-19 pandemic was taken way out of context. He explained in an Instagram video on Wednesday:

“Unfortunately, there’s been an article in the Daily Mail saying that I have admitted to doctoring the pregnancy announcement portrait I took of Harry and Meghan. Apparently, I was switching out trees and meadows… this is crazy.”

He then played a clip of the podcast in question, in which the interviewer Michael Berkely asked him a purposefully misleading question. The host said:

“They weren’t actually under a willow tree, were they were lying out solely in a meadow, weren’t they, Harry and Meghan, when you took the photograph of them?”

Ignoring the salacious assumption, the photographer tried to get back on track, saying:

“They were lost at home in their love, in their garden, comfortable, celebrating new joy, new life, the fortitude of hoping for light in life after such a loss that they went through with the miscarriage. It really was a particularly joyous image to celebrate life itself.”

So, he didn’t admit to anything! Yet Daily Mail took that comment and accused him of photoshopping the picture, writing, “a resurfaced podcast has revealed that the intimate 2021 black and white photo of the couple used to announce her second was doctored.” But that’s not what was said at all! Reflecting on this, The After director said on the ‘gram:

“How that exchange could amount to me admitting to doctoring an image is insidious and really dangerous journalism. Any mention of meadows and willow trees came out of the person doing the interview, not my mouth. I did my best to ignore it and focus on what I wanted to talk about. So, to see an article saying, as fact, that I did what I did not do is extraordinary to me. And then to try to merge it with this current news cycle of what’s happening is tragic to see.”

Clarifying what he did do to the photo, he said matter-of-factly:

“It was a virtual shoot that I shot on an iPad, an 8-mega pixel iPad. The only thing that was changed was a black and white color grade. That’s it.”

Over on X (Twitter), he shared the original colored photo along with the metadata, adding:

“No trees or meadows were moved or swapped, this is the image straight out of camera. Also that is a Jacaranda Tree, not a willow tree.”

See his photo and explanation (below)!

The original Jpeg without the black and White grade, I expect a full apology and retraction from @MailOnline @Telegraph @victoria_ward No trees or meadows were moved or swapped, this is the image straight out of camera. Also that is a Jacaranda Tree, not a willow tree. pic.twitter.com/A9wmrlq5Ow — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) March 13, 2024

Of course now that Kate Middleton and Prince William are under fire, it seems like they are trying to drag Harry and Meghan down with them. It never ends in that realm, does it?! Good for the photographer for quickly defending himself and the Sussexes tho!

