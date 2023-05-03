Meghan Markle NOT Skipping Coronation Solely For Archie's Birthday -- She's 'Protecting Her Peace'

Meghan Markle is putting herself first.

With just three days left until King Charles III‘s coronation, royal biographer Omid Scobie appeared on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning to discuss Prince Harry‘s attendance and the importance of the Suits alum’s absence.

As Perezcious readers know, the Sussexes waited months to find out if they would be invited to the ceremony amid rising tensions in their family. Just one month after it was confirmed they were both welcome, Buckingham Palace revealed only the Duke would be attending — a decision that was met with a ton of relief from the royals.

On why the actress decided to take this route, the royal expert, who is close with the couple, pushed back on the theory she’s merely staying home to celebrate Prince Archie‘s birthday, which falls on the same day as the crowning. Instead, he suggested:

“People around the Sussexes guided press at the time that this was very much about Archie’s fourth birthday. I disagree with that to some extent because I also know from friends of hers that she’s protecting her peace, as well. She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story.”

He continued:

“It’s portrayed as intentional that she wants to steal the spotlight, but in this case, should she have simply come over and stood next to her husband, I would imagine the commentary and the narrative on the day would have been very different for the days that followed.”

Because of this, he thinks the royals are “relieved” she won’t be there in person. The Finding Freedom author noted this has been a pattern the whole family has picked up on since pretty much the very beginning of Harry and Meghan’s romance, saying:

“[They] would rather the attention didn’t go onto her. If you look back at some of Harry and Meghan’s biggest problems, it was all down to the fact that everyone was always talking about them, the attention was always on them at times when it shouldn’t have been.”

As for why the Invictus Games founder must show his face at the ceremony despite being at odds with almost everyone, the writer insisted he still “cares” about his relatives and the monarchy:

“There was never any question on whether he would want to come or not. It was a question at one point on whether he would be invited, I think. From what I understand, the Sussexes had to wait for some time to really get the confirmation whether they were 100 percent welcome at this event.”

At the end of the day, Harry and (evidently) his estranged family knew how important it was for him to be there, Scobie explained:

“Ultimately, he is fifth in line to the throne. He is a Councillor of State. There is a serious constitutional reason for him to be here, and he takes that seriously, even though he’s not a working member of the royal family.”

Because of his decision to walk away from his duties, he won’t be treated the same as others:

“Unfortunately, there is nothing carved out in the ceremony for him, and I would imagine if Harry and Meghan were working royals still, and everything had worked out differently, there may have been some way for them to have been orchestrated into it, or at least to be visible on that big balcony. But obviously, that’s not the case, and people are wondering where Harry will be. Will he be with the civvies or will he be with his family members, and if he is what row will he be in?”

Wherever he gets placed during the ceremony will be a huge telling point in how Charles and the others feel about him right now!!

Speaking of, the journalist revealed Harry and Charles have been in very regular communication ever since Spare was released, and while the conversations may not have gotten into the nitty gritty of their struggles, the situation is far better than Harry’s feud with Prince William:

“There has been minimal contact since the Queen’s funeral.”

Oof. Our eyes are going to be plastered on the TV to see whether the brothers interact at all! Hear all the expert’s predictions about the upcoming coronation (below):

