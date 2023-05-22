Gayle King CALLS OUT People 'Downplaying' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Paparazzi Car Chase

Not on her watch!

Gayle King is not okay with people “downplaying” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s paparazzi car chase. As Perezcious readers know, last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Meg’s mom Doria Ragland, were involved in a two-hour car chase throughout NYC while leaving an awards ceremony. Shortly after the mayhem, the trio slammed the photographers who relentlessly followed them, seemingly to get a peek at where they were staying.

While most people were shocked by the news, particularly for its initial similarities to Princess Diana‘s death, things soon got complicated. Multiple witnesses clapped back at the couple’s statement of the “near-catastrophic” night, insisting they weren’t in danger. Meanwhile, other celebrities and royal sources mocked the whole incident altogether — and Gayle’s not havin’ it!

On Saturday at the 148th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, the CBS journalist caught up with Page Six and gave her two cents on the situation, saying:

“It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That’s very troubling to me.”

Ironically, the reporter seems to care less about the facts of the chase than the emotions mixed up in it. Insisting it upsets her to see people trying to “minimize how [Harry and Markle] felt in that moment,” the 68-year-old added:

“I’m just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it. Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, ‘How did they feel in that moment?’”

If you didn’t know, Gayle has been besties with the Archewell founders ever since meeting them through their mutual friend Oprah Winfrey. So, it’s not surprising she’s taking their side!

Meanwhile, several celebs, such as Whoopi Goldberg and Bethenny Frankel (among others), have been outspoken against the pair’s reaction to the paparazzi frenzy. The View co-host argued last week:

“I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases, that’s where you can move at high speeds. I think they were dealing with aggressive paparazzi, but I don’t think it was where, you know, you’re watching on TV … just watching the cars go … because it just doesn’t work in New York.”

Even insiders claimed no one from the royal family reached out to the couple to make sure they were okay after news broke of the sticky situation — which is super heartless when you think about how traumatized Harry must’ve been!

As the world knows, the Spare author’s mother passed away in a paparazzi car chase in Paris in 1997, when he was just 12. A source revealed to The Times that Harry told his friends the chase was the “closest I have ever felt” to understanding the circumstances leading to his mother’s tragic death. To be swept up in what probably felt like his worst nightmare repeating itself had to have been terrifying! It makes sense why he’d be so vocal about the chase! But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Gayle or think it’s fine for celebs to push back at Harry and Meghan’s reaction? Sound OFF (below)!

