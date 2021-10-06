Meghan Trainor Clears Up How Many Times She & Daryl Sabara Have Actually Pooped Next To Each Other!

Apparently, Meghan Trainor would like to clarify one thing about her and husband Daryl Sabara’s bathroom habits!

In case you missed it, the 27-year-old singer shared on an episode of the Why Won’t You Date Me? podcast that the couple installed side-by-side toilets in their bathroom so they could do their business together. She confessed:

“We just got a new house, and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

And what’s even crazier is that the All About That Bass songstress admitted to using them at the same time before, saying:

“We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”

Talk about being candid, huh! However, it turns out that Trainor needed to clarify something she said in the conversation. On Twitter Wednesday, she addressed the exact number of times the parents pooped next to each other, explaining:

“To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi.”

Pooping next to each just once was still probably one too many times! But we guess it’s sweet the couple are so in love that they can’t even spend five minutes alone on the toilet… Maybe???

What do you think, Perezcious readers?

