Meghan Trainor REFUSES To Have Pregnancy Sex With Hubby Daryl Sabara!

Meghan Trainor’s baby is getting in the way of her sex life… literally!

The mother-to-be opened up about her pregnancy journey during an interview with TODAY Parents on Monday, telling the outlet that one thing has particularly been grossing her out as the Grammy winner’s child grows inside of her: the thought of having sex with her husband Daryl Sabara.

Related: Pregnant Emma Roberts Gets Real About Infertility & Freezing Her Eggs

The All About That Bass singer explained that she’s not having pregnancy sex with her hubby because she feels bad that her unborn child would be, um…. caught in the middle of it, so to speak. She explained to the outlet:

“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us. All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”

Geez, talk about putting your kid first!

Apparently, Daryl doesn’t seem to mind the sexual recess. In fact, home boy has been treating Meg like a pregnant goddess — so much that it’s making her friends jealous, according to the singer.

She explained:

“Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends’ minds. They’re all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?’ He’s so good. He’s unbelievable.”

Wow. Look for a man like Daryl Sabara, apparently!

Meghan revealed that she and the Spy Kids star were expecting a baby last month. Taking to Instagram at the time, she announced the big news with a sonogram surrounded by Christmas decorations, writing in the caption:

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

The pop star also opened up about how excited she was to be preggers in an interview with Today’s Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, telling the daytime duo:

“My pregnancy has been pretty easy so far. I do feel like I’m learning new things every single day. I try to do all my research but I’m like what is this new symptom I’ve never heard about? So I realized how amazing women are. We’re all like women are superheroes.”

So glad to hear it’s been smooth sailing! Just, you know, with no mast in sight.

We can’t wait until Meghan’s baby boy arrives — but we’re sure no one’s counting down the days more than her hubby! LOLz!

What to U think about the singer’s sex strike, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]