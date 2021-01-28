Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Viral: Kids

Watch The ADORABLE Moment This Meteorologist's Toddler Son Interrupts Her Forecast: 'He Walks Now'

Local news meteorologist's toddler son walks into her live shot on TV! This is too funny!

Ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, news anchors, reporters, and meteorologists have been working from home in makeshift studios and in front of temporary green screens.

And every so often, all that work-from-home repetition gives the world a priceless news blooper!

Related: UCLA Gymnast Goes Viral AGAIN With Fire Routine You MUST See!

This time, the joke is on Leslie Lopez, a meteorologist for ABC 7 News here in Los Angeles. And the joke was played on her by… her toddler son Nolan!

Ch-ch-check out this HIGHlarious moment (below) when Nolan decides he’s going to walk over to see mommy right as she’s doing a live TV hit on Thursday morning’s weather:

OMG! Too funny! And momma handled it like a pro, too, didn’t she?!

BTW, “he walks now” in that voice sums up pretty much every parent’s worst nightmare when it comes time to chase their child around for the next few years! Get ready, girl!

Related: Bernie Sanders Reacts To Those Endless Viral Inauguration Memes!

Really, we’ve got just one problem with this incredible viral clip: according to Lopez (and every other forecast), it’s supposed to rain all afternoon and evening Thursday, and all morning Friday here in El Lay!

How come Nolan can’t do anything about THAT?! Ha!

[Image via Brandi Hitt/ABC 7 News/Twitter]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jan 28, 2021 12:24pm PDT

Share This