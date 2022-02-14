Michael Che Has HILARIOUS Response To Kanye West’s Offer To ‘Double’ His Salary Just To Not Work With Pete Davidson On SNL Anymore!

Michael Che had the best reaction to Kanye West‘s latest social media tirade!

As we’ve been reporting, the 44-year-old rapper’s rivalry with Pete Davidson ramped up as he took to Instagram several times over the weekend in order to put the 28-year-old comedian on blast. Kanye was on a roll at one point — talking everything from Davidson being a “d**khead” to swearing that he “would never meet my children.”

And of course, the fashion designer continued to bring other celebrities into the drama — including Billie Eilish, who he feuded with last week for seemingly dissing Travis Scott over the Astroworld Festival tragedy, and longtime nemesis Taylor Swift. Che was even brought into the fold when Kanye offered to double his salary just so he would not have to work with Davidson on Saturday Night Live anymore. Speaking about how his account wasn’t “hacked” by anyone, he wrote earlier on Sunday:

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE”

Well, the 38-year-old actor saw the offer and took to the ‘gram to share several messages for the Gold Digger artist that were written out on a legal pad. The first note read:

“Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends.”

However, he then joked that he could be persuaded with a deal that was no less than “triple salary,” adding:

“That’s right, $90k per year! Full medical. Full dental. Four weeks vacay. Corner office.”

His requests became increasingly specific as he flipped the pages of the notebook, which included “a pair of Red Octobers” in a “size 12” and “some beats for my band ‘The Butt Slaps.’” There was also one other demand on the list that read:

“You gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins. You do that for me, and I’ll Rambo that whole building.”

It is safe to say that Che’s loyalty cannot be bought, and he is standing by Pete’s side. Ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

