Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland Sexual Abuse Accusers WILL Get Their Time To Testify In Court -- Details

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Michael Jackson may no longer be with us, but his alleged actions are about to be put on trial!

Two men who accused the pop star of molesting them when they were younger are finally going to get their chance in court — after years of trying! On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal issued a tentative ruling allowing Wade Robson and James Safechuck‘s cases to move forward to a trial, per the Los Angeles Times. The filing suggests their cases will be combined into one. While this is a tentative ruling, TMZ noted that most of the time, these decisions become final.

If you haven’t been following this scandal, both men alleged that they were molested by MJ after the pop star befriended them when they were children and groomed and sexually abused them for several years. Per the LA Times, Wade claims members of MJ’s staff assisted him in the abuse and helped him cover it up. Their stories were documented in the harrowing docuseries Leaving Neverland.

Related: Offset Is Now Accusing Cardi B Of Being A Cheater?!

Interestingly, in 2005, the Jackson 5 alum was on trial against another boy who claimed he sexually abused him and Wade took the stand. During his testimony, though, Wade claimed he slept in MJ’s bed but that nothing happened. Years later in 2013, he filed a lawsuit against MJJ Productions, Inc., revealing he had falsely testified in the case due to “complete manipulation and brainwashing.” Wade now claims Michael befriended him when he came to the US from Australia as a little boy. He was allegedly molested at the Neverland Ranch from 7 to 14 years old.

And this is what brings us to today’s case. Robson is notably not suing the singer, who died in 2009. Instead, this is a battle against his company, which he argues should still be held responsible. Initially, the court sided with MJJ Productions — but this week, the Court of Appeals saw the situation differently and sided with the alleged victims.

MJJ Productions’ lawyers have already clapped back at the allegations, insisting they had no legal duty to protect Wade or anyone else MJ may have interacted with because they could not control him, per TMZ. Sources close to the legal team also told the outlet that the Court of Appeal’s ruling has nothing to do with the merits of the case and that they believe they will be victorious in court.

Related: Toddler Dies After Being Left Home Alone For 10 DAYS

James and Wade released a joint statement on Tuesday afternoon, telling TMZ of the legal update:

“A sexual abuser’s passing does not deprive his victims of their day in court and, in turn, justice and healing. Michael Jackson is not sued personally in this case-his company is, and his company will have every opportunity to defend itself in the trial.”

They continued:

“We are pleased that the Court of Appeal has taken its time and considered all of the facts and applicable law in these cases. We look forward to oral arguments next month and the eventual decision of the Court of Appeal.”

This has been a long time coming for both the alleged victims, and it’s the second time a Court of Appeal has taken steps to restore the lawsuits. So, we imagine they are looking forward to giving their arguments soon. In the meantime, thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources. If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via HBO/YouTube & Chris Connor/WENN]