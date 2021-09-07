Got A Tip?

Michael K. Williams' Final Instagram Post Now Looks Hauntingly Ominous

Michael K. Williams final post death

Michael K. Williams’ final social media post was all love, but it now looks pretty grim seeing as it was shared just six days before he was found dead of a suspected drug overdose.

As we reported, The Wire alum was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse with drug paraphernalia close by. Eerily, his last social media post was a clip of Tracy Morgan telling fans, “Don’t cry for me” — which some took to be Williams’ final haunting words.

In the footage, the comedian addressed fans in the wake of his near-fatal 2014 limousine crash. He said in the video:

“I had a misfortunate accident. Don’t cry for me. Cry for all the others, man.”

See the chilling post for yourself (below).

Sep 07, 2021 15:14pm PDT

