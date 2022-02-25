Michael Madsen Arrested For Trespassing In Malibu One Month After Son Dies By Suicide

Actor Michael Madsen was arrested on Wednesday night at a home in the city of Malibu, California, according to media reports.

The 64-year-old film star was allegedly arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies for allegedly trespassing on a property in the beachside area.

Related: Shanna Moakler Says She’s OK In First Statement Since Boyfriend’s DV Arrest

Per DailyMail.com, the longtime movie star was hauled in around 9:00 p.m. local time by deputies. Pics from the scene show him wearing “loose-fitting jeans, a Harley Davidson denim jacket and a partially unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt,” according to the media outlet.

Madsen was taken to West Hills Hospital for some kind of medical treatment before being transported over to a police substation in the area. He was then allegedly given a $500 citation, and eventually released from police custody early on Thursday morning.

According to the media outlet, a property owner in Malibu performed “a citizen’s arrest” on Madsen over the trespassing allegation before calling 9-1-1 for authorities to come assist. The context of the alleged trespass and any reasons behind it are apparently unclear.

Of course, this sadly comes just about one month after Madsen’s 26-year-old son Hudson died by suicide in Hawaii. As we previously reported in that case, the US Army sergeant was found dead in the unexpected tragedy on the island of Oahu.

Madsen spoke to the Los Angeles Times in the aftermath of Hudson’s awful passing, telling the newspaper that he was in shock over his son’s death. The actor also revealed the final text message he’d received from his beloved son prior to the incident in that interview (below):

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was ‘I love you dad.’ It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

So awful.

Madsen later added more about Hudson’s life, telling the outlet about the man’s future plans and some other issues going on at the time of his passing:

“He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it’s mind-blowing. I just can’t grasp what happened.”

Obviously, it’s a difficult time for the entire Madsen family.

Related: Hit-And-Run Driver Re-Arrested For Woman’s Death After Cops Make AWFUL Discovery

We wish them well with all that they are dealing with and going through at this point.

Such a difficult situation all around.

[Image via KIKA/WENN]