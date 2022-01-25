Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dead By Suicide At 26: 'We Are Heartbroken And Overwhelmed'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Hudson Madsen, the son of longtime actor Michael Madsen, has died. He was just 26 years old.

On Tuesday, Hudson’s family confirmed the beloved young man’s tragic and unexpected passing with a statement requesting privacy as they mourn.

According to a spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner, working in the Hawaiian city where Hudson lived, he died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death is now being investigated as a suicide, though the spokesperson did not reveal when the tragedy had occurred.

Hudson had first moved to the island of Oahu back in 2019 with his wife, Carlie. The Reservoir Dogs star and his grieving family confirmed they were dealing with the awful situation with Metro, releasing this statement (below):

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

So sad.

Michael, who is a longtime collaborator with film director Quentin Tarantino, is also the father of sons Calvin and Luke with wife DeAnna Madsen. The actor is the father of two other sons, as well: Christian and Max, with ex-partner Jeannine Bisignano. Tarantino is the godfather of both Hudson and Calvin.

Sending our love and prayers to the Madsen family during this terrible time.

R.I.P.

