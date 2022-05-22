Mick Jagger Dismisses Harry Styles Comparisons: 'He Just Has A Superficial Resemblance To My Younger Self'

Mick Jagger has some thoughts about one of the most popular musicians on the planet right now!

The longtime Rolling Stones frontman opened up about his life and career to The Sunday Times in a new interview that is quickly going viral. And it’s not really drawing tons of attention because of what Mick said about his music, but more so because the 78-year-old rock and roll legend spoke candidly about a younger star to whom he is often compared: Harry Styles!

While the rock legend did acknowledge he has an “easy relationship” with the former One Direction frontman, Jagger was open about his opinion that the two don’t share too many musical similarities or artistic senses. Which is fine! They come from different generations, with different influences, and different experiences in the music biz, etc., etc…

But the actual interview quotes are definitely something. For one, the longtime performer spoke up about the duo’s respective (and disparate) senses of style and showmanship, saying:

“I like Harry. We have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous.”

Wow!

But Jagger wasn’t done there, instead also choosing to comment on what he felt were his completely dissimilar abilities on stage when compared to Styles!

Mick added:

“And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine. He can’t help that.”

Oh wow!

That’s the money quote, all right. Not necessarily disrespectful or anything, but “he just has a superficial resemblance” is definitely going to draw some reactions!

It’s interesting to read this, because Jagger has naturally been asked about Styles a lot. Heck, back in 2015 during another interview about the subject, Mick was far more openly complimentary of Harry’s on-stage abilities, saying:

“He’s got it going on. I know him, he comes to see me in lots of shows. And yeah, I can see the influence. But I don’t say anything to him, I just tell him he looks nice. I like him. He’s very decent.”

From that, to this, in seven years!

As for Styles, he has long been a huge fan of The Rolling Stones’ biggest star. In past interviews, Harry has called Mick “the coolest man on the planet.” Styles even went so far as to impersonate Jagger in a 2017 episode on Saturday Night Live!

So we wonder how Harry might react upon reading these words from his idol!

Thoughts of your own on this one, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

