How Fans Helped Reunite Harry Styles With Beloved Gucci Ring He Lost At Coachella!

Harry Styles was finally reunited with his lost Gucci ring, all thanks to some super fans who worked super hard to get it back to him!

If you haven’t been keeping up with the case of the missing bling on social media, then here is a breakdown of what happened. It all started when the 28-year-old singer’s lion ring from Gucci (which reportedly retails for $350) somehow slipped off his finger in the middle of his performance and got lost in the crowd during the second week of Coachella last month. And of course, his fans became determined and banded together to try and return the accessory to Harry. We aren’t kidding, either! These Stylers were SO committed!

How did they do it? Well, some shared slowed-down versions of videos from the music festival on Twitter to see what appeared to be the moment that the jewelry item came off his hand when he threw a water bottle on the ground. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

GOT IT ON VIDEO!! Harry losing his lion ring when he throws his water bottle! you can see it fly off into the crowd! pic.twitter.com/2LW7uWHYhI — cat’s PIC WAS BEHIND THE DOOR?? (@loutoinfinity) April 25, 2022

A group created the Twitter account @hereharrysring in order to pool their knowledge and get the piece back to Harry. And eventually it worked! They actually found the ring! The account tweeted on April 25:

“We found the ring Friday night at Coachella & is in our possession. We tried reaching out to multiple accounts in hopes of getting in contact with someone who will help return it.”

The account creators posted several screenshots of fans trying to connect with Harry and his team through DM to let them know where the ring was located. According to fan pictures, the band was inscribed with both “Harry” and the words “second time’s a charm.”

And guess what?! Their efforts worked! Almost a month after the lion ring went missing, the account revealed on Sunday that the ring was returned to Watermelon Sugar artist. During an appearance on the Today show, he confirmed that the infamous piece made its way back to him, saying:

“I think some of the fans kind of like got in touch with someone who found it on the field and I got it back yesterday.”

We’re lowkey jealous of the fan who got to hold @Harry_Styles's lion ring but we’re thrilled he got it back!!#HarryStylesTODAY #CitiConcertSeries @citibank pic.twitter.com/8ve3oVcqeZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 19, 2022

Amazing! Harry posted a picture of the accessory — back where it belongs — on his Instagram Stories, expressing his gratitude to those who worked to find it:

“IT HATH RETURNED.”

Along with some cat cartoons and “Thank you.”

You cannot deny that Harry’s fans are dedicated and loyal AF! We are seriously surprised that no one tried to sell or keep it! But here is hoping that he does not lose it again. Reactions to this wild story, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

