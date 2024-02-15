Miley Cyrus & Boyfriend Maxx Morando 'Moved In Together'!

Miley Cyrus is taking some big steps with beau Maxx Morando!

On Wednesday, a source dished to US Weekly the notoriously private couple have decided to start sharing the same roof after three years of dating. Speaking to the outlet, the source said the pair are loving their life together in Malibu:

“Miley owns a number of properties, but she and Maxx recently moved in together and are staying at her home in Malibu. It’s a huge mansion overlooking the water in a gated community.”

Sounds SO romantic!!

The insider went on to reveal more details about Miley and Maxx’s relationship, saying they “spend a lot of time on the private beach together” and are rarely apart:

“Maxx had been staying over there a lot with Miley because they spend so much time together. But they recently made it official, and he moved in.”

Aww! Just in time for Valentine’s Day!

The Flowers songstress and the Liily musician have been going strong since they were set up on a blind date in 2021, and are always careful about what they share with the public. So this rare glimpse at their sweet partnership is great news!

