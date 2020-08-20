Cole Sprouse FINALLY Addresses His Split From Lili Reinhart — Here’s What REALLY Happened!

Cole Sprouse is finally ready to talk about his split from Lili Reinhart, which as it turns out happened MONTHS before the news broke!

As you’ll recall, it was believed that their three-year relationship came to a close in May, but a new Instagram post from Mr. Sprouse on Wednesday actually dates their initial separation as going down in January, with a more permanent split in March.

Along with a dreamy pic of his ex standing alone in nature, the 28-year-old wrote:

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward.”

Aww, sweet! Cole also made it clear these would be not just his first but his final words on the subject of the breakup:

“All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

The CW star concluded (below) with a special shout-out to Lili’s new flick, Chemical Hearts:

“Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys ❤️ “

What a class act! Ch-ch-check out the magical pic for yourself (below):

This new post from the Disney Channel alum comes after a particularly revealing sit-down published in Refinery29 where Reinhart revealed what a “f**king rough” year she’d been having so far, and now it makes a bit more sense that she’s been grieving her breakup for eight months, not the three-ish it was believed to be:

“The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.”

However, not long after the lengthy interview went live, Lili spoke out on Twitter about some of her comments being misconstrued, and she attempted to clear the air, while also shutting down any rumors of it being about animosity between herself and her Riverdale co-star:

I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 18, 2020

Did they really take “used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with” out of context? That definitely sounds like it’s about the breakup…

In any case, Cole really makes it clear Lili still has a place in his heart — which is good because they will eventually have to film together again.

Any thoughts on this new revelation, y’all?! Let us know (below) in the comments.

