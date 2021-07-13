Millie Bobby Brown Allegedly Dated 20-Year-Old TikTok Star When She Was 16 -- & Her Parents Knew About It??

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is a very troubling revelation.

Amid reports that Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, news has emerged about a relationship from her recent past that has fans worried about the teen idol. The 17-year-old has often kept her love life private, but new photos began circulating of her and 21-year-old TikTok star Hunter Echo (real name Hunter Ecimovic) that suggested a romantic relationship prior to when she began seeing Jake.

*SERIOUS* Many noticing Millie Bobby Brown (16) allegedly dated 20-year-old TikToker Hunter Echo. Some of these pictures are from New Years 2021. Millie allegedly met Hunter when she was 15 and they allegedly lived together for 8 months. pic.twitter.com/HanF3VNVy6 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

During an Instagram Live on Monday, the influencer seemingly confirmed his relationship with MBB and lashed out at fan criticisms. The actress was apparently only 16 when they dated, while he was 20 years old. (The age of consent in California is 18.) Hunter was defensive about allegations that he “groomed” the underage star, saying:

“You guys don’t know anything. You guys are just following after one person saying one thing, like, everybody hates him so that everyone’s going to hate me. You guys just follow each other like a big duck followed by little ducks. Whatever the top thing is, you just follow up. You guys don’t know the story of anything, and I will never apologize. I hope you know that. I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for. You guys do not know a single thing at all.”

He added:

“I was living at Millie’s house for eight months. How the f**k is that a lawsuit. I thought her mum and dad knew about everything.”

Despite the upsetting implications that he lived with an underage girl (and her parents???), the social media star insisted “everything [he] did was legal and it was approved by everybody that [he] was with.” Elsewhere on the livestream, though, he called his supposed ex-girlfriend a “coward” and made crude jokes with his friends about their alleged sex life.

Hunter Echo responds in the live to question “That child knew how to suck dick,” by saying “She did.” pic.twitter.com/fl6AjWDBGa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

Disgusting.

Over on Twitter, fans expressed their outrage towards Hunter, as well as Millie’s parents for apparently approving the inappropriate relationship:

“this 20 yo man dating 16 yo millie bobby brown… this s**t is so f**ked up these grown ass men are taking advantage of young famous girls and it’s not okay HUNTER ECHO YOU ARE SICK AND EVIL GO TO HELL” “millie bobby browns family has been relying on her to financially support them since she was like 5 and continuously over work her- and now they did absolutely nothing when their daughter was getting groomed in front of their eyes. they’re f**king sick she deserves so much better” “I fear for millie bobby brown’s mental health, i really do. she’s been put through hell, been bullied since she was a child and now her ex who’s a 20 year old man who groomed her basically, is talking on live with a bunch of friends about explicit stuff. WTF.”

Some also referenced other young stars like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo who are also allegedly in relationships with significantly older men:

“the industry gotta protect these younger girls more. like why are olivia rodrigo, billie eilish, and millie bobby brown even allowed to be close to these older creepy men” “i’m starting to think billie, olivia, and millie’s parents do not care for their daughters safety… these grown ass men are literally going after them and they aren’t doing anything about it”

Whatever the truth of this situation is, it’s unacceptable for Hunter to be making such sexual comments about Millie (who is STILL a minor). It’s clear that too many starlets are sexualized from a young age and not adequately protected from predators. We feel for her that a matter that was clearly private has been exposed in such a way, and hope she has a support system in place to handle this.

